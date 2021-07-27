NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox once again were lifted by the bat of outfielder Alex Verdugo on Monday night, and it helped Boston take a 5-4 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Verdugo, who broke up a no-hitter in the eighth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the New York Yankees, hit the ball out of the park Monday night for a two-run home run. The 414-foot blast to right-center, out over the Red Sox bullpen, erased Boston’s one-run deficit and gave the home team a 5-4 lead with just three outs to play.

Matt Barnes came in to shut the door in the ninth inning, but it was Verdugo who was the biggest hero of the night. He lifted Boston to its 33rd comeback win of the season, the most in Major League Baseball.

Verdugo expressed the wide range of emotions he felt after unleashing the game-winner.

“Yeah, I hit it and I’m not going to lie, I said to the guys ‘If that wasn’t going to go out it would have been one of the most embarrassing moments ever,’ ” Verdugo said during a postgame video conference. “Right off the bat I felt like I got that one good enough, I felt like I barreled it, the right launch angle, everything. So if that didn’t go I would have been devastated. I would have just crawled in a little corner and stayed there.”

Verdugo further explained his approach at the plate.

“I wasn’t trying to hit a home run. I think I’ve been trying to hit my 10th home run for the last month and a half now,” Verdugo said. “I was going in there and not trying to do too much. It’s ironic that that happens, but I was just trying to see a pitch and get one out over the zone and put a good swing on it. He left a changeup out over (the plate), I was able to get barrel on it, stay through it and good things happen.”