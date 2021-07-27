Rafael Devers Joins Incredible Red Sox Company With 101st Home Run

We don’t need to keep telling you that Rafael Devers is good at baseball, but we’re going to do so every chance we get.

Devers hit the go-ahead home run for the Boston Red Sox in their eventual 5-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at a hazy Fenway Park.

The 24-year-old’s round-tripper was the 101st of his career, and it put him in with some pretty elite company, to say the least.

According to Red Sox Notes on Twitter, Devers now is tied with Nomar Garciaparra for third-most home runs before turning 25 by a member of the Red Sox. He already surpassed Jim Rice (92), and easily could make a run at Tony Conigliaro (105) and Ted Williams (108).

Devers doesn’t turn 25 until Oct. 24, so there’s still plenty of time to cement himself in Red Sox history.

