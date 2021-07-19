Alex Verdugo Has Gone Cold, And Red Sox Need Him To Heat Back Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo isn’t relied upon to deliver the kind production expected from Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez. But, as the usual No. 2 hitter, Verdugo does hold an important spot in the lineup and is responsible for setting the table for Boston’s middle-of-the-order thumpers.

Early in the season, he was providing that and much more to the Red Sox lineup. He also was a sparkplug whose flair for the dramatic was a huge part of Boston’s early season success.

But in the weeks and months since, and especially lately, Verdugo has cooled off, and the Red Sox offense recently has followed suit.

In his first 22 games (April 2 – April 27), Verdugo hit .325 with three homers, six doubles, one triple and a .908 OPS in 89 appearances. In many ways, it was a continuation of what we saw last year, when Verdugo, acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, was one of the few bright spots in a forgettable Red Sox campaign.

Through April 27, Boston’s offense hit .272 as a group while averaging exactly five runs per game.

Since then, Verdugo has hit .255 with a .702 OPS across 278 appearances in 64 games. He has just 18 extra-base hits in that stretch, well below what he and the Red Sox know he is capable of. Verdugo hasn’t struck out much but he essentially has turned into a singles-and-ground balls hitter.

For much of that time, Boston’s offense marched on seemingly unaffected. From April 28 through Sunday night’s loss in New York, the Red Sox averaged five runs per game while hitting .251 as a team. They still have the sixth-highest team batting average in baseball because, you know, they’re really good, and Verdugo hasn’t been terrible, or anything.