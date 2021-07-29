NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox end their series against the Toronto Blue Jays on a high note or settle for a split?

The Red Sox will be without Rafael Devers on Thursday night at Fenway Park in the finale. The star third baseman injured his quad in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader and will miss at least Thursday’s game.

Bobby Dalbec replaces Devers in the field by moving from first base to the hot corner and bats eighth, while Franchy Cordero will fill in at first base and bat ninth.

Leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández plays second base for the second consecutive game. Center fielder Jarren Duran moves up from ninth to second, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and right fielder Hunter Renfroe comprise the heart of Boston’s batting order. Alex Verdugo remains the No. 6 hitter.

After sitting out Game 2 of the doubleheader, Christian Vázquez returns as catcher and bats seventh. He’ll catch for Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 2.55 ERA with 20 strikeouts and just five walks in his four July starts to date. The Red Sox are 8-1 in Rodriguez’s last nine starts.

Hyun Jin Ryu will take the mound as the Blue Jays’ starting pitcher.

