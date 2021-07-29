NESN Logo Sign In

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term.

The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be too serious.

“He feels a little bit tight, his quad, his left one,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “We’ll take care of him. Hopefully he’s ready for Friday.”

Devers was scheduled to be off Thursday, anyway, due to not getting as much rest during the MLB All-Star break.

Losing Devers for any amount of time would be detrimental to Boston, especially after the New York Yankees reportedly traded for Joey Gallo, making the American League East a bit more challenging.