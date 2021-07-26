Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Out For Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Fresh off a thrilling comeback win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, the Red Sox will do battle with another American League East foe.

Boston on Monday night will open a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. These division rivals met last week in Buffalo, where the Red Sox claimed both games played at Sahlen Field.

Alex Cora will send out a lineup similar to the one used for the series finale against the Yankees, but with a couple of tweaks. Kiké Hernández will make his second start of the season at shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, who has the night off. Michael Chavis will man second base and bat ninth.

Boston will give the ball to Nick Pivetta, who’s in search of his ninth win on the campaign. The right-hander gave up four runs on 11 hits over 6 2/3 innings in his start against the Jays last Monday.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox contest:

RED SOX (61-39)

Kiké Hernández, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (8-4, 4.37 ERA)