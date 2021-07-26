NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2021, and it looks like he’ll do it for the Green Bay Packers.

After that, though, it’s anyone’s guess.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon reported Rodgers and the Packers are nearing an agreement that would ensure Rodgers would play the 2021 season in Green Bay. According to Schefter, however, there are “concessions” in the agreement that could open the door for Rodgers — who is under contract through the 2023 season — to leave after this year.

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers? departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Schefter added more context during a Monday afternoon appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live.”

“This is about way things are run,” Schefter said. “This is about structure. This is about creating a path for Aaron Rodgers to leave Green Bay, potentially, after this season. The Packers have voided the 2023 season on Aaron Rodgers’ deal, which was the last deal in his contract. They also agreed to promise to review the situation after this season. So, if Aaron Rodgers still wants a trade after this season, he can get it. The two sides will sit down and review that after this season.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported earlier Monday that people close to Rodgers believed he’d back in Green Bay for the 2021 season.