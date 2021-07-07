Red Sox Wrap: Boston Tips Cap To Shohei Ohtani, Angels In 5-3 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap after a loss.

Tuesday was one of those nights for the Boston Red Sox, dropping a 5-3 result to the Los Angeles Angels with Shohei Ohtani at the plate and on the mound.

The Japanese sensation threw seven full innings, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts. He threw a 65 mph curveball and a 98.5 mph fastball back-to-back, and at the plate, had a game-tying RBI-double that flew 107.5 mph off his bat.

Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best stuff on the mound for Boston, falling to 9-5 on the season.

With the loss, the Red Sox now are 54-33. Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD (OR FOUR)

What can you do?

Between facing Major League Baseball’s resident unicorn in Ohtani and Juan Lagares robbing Xander Bogaerts of a go-ahead homer, the answer is not a lot.