CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Enters Olympic Break With Win Over Liberty

NESN Logo Sign In

The Sun should enter the WNBA’s Olympic break feeling great about themselves.

Connecticut on Sunday afternoon defeated the New York Liberty for its second straight victory, and sixth win in its last seven games overall. Jonquel Jones led the way in the 71-54 win, scoring 17 points with five assists and a season-high 17 rebounds.

The Sun improved to 14-6 with the win while the Liberty dropped to 10-11 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

C: Brionna Jones

G: Briann January

G: Jasmine Thomas

ALL CONNECTICUT

The Sun imposed their will in the first quarter, finishing with a 22-12 advantage.

Connecticut got healthy contributions from each member of the starting five. Jasmine Thomas led the way with six points, one rebound and one assist, while Jonquel Jones poured in five points, pulled down three boards and dished out two assists.