CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Enters Olympic Break With Win Over Liberty

The Sun should enter the WNBA’s Olympic break feeling great about themselves.
Connecticut on Sunday afternoon defeated the New York Liberty for its second straight victory, and sixth win in its last seven games overall. Jonquel Jones led the way in the 71-54 win, scoring 17 points with five assists and a season-high 17 rebounds.
The Sun improved to 14-6 with the win while the Liberty dropped to 10-11 with the loss.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
F: DeWanna Bonner
F: Jonquel Jones
C: Brionna Jones
G: Briann January
G: Jasmine Thomas
ALL CONNECTICUT
The Sun imposed their will in the first quarter, finishing with a 22-12 advantage.
Connecticut got healthy contributions from each member of the starting five. Jasmine Thomas led the way with six points, one rebound and one assist, while Jonquel Jones poured in five points, pulled down three boards and dished out two assists.
Beatrice Mompremier contributed two points off the bench. The Sun at one point went on a 10-0 run.
Michaela Onyenwere led New York with four points in the opening quarter. Star guard Sabrina Ionescu was held scoreless.
LIBERTY FIGHT BACK
Clearly outmatched, especially by the Sun’s size and physicality, the Liberty nevertheless showed a lot of fight in the second quarter.
Kylee Shook added five points to her total, including a 3-pointer, to finish the first half with eight points to go along with one rebound and one assist. Reshanda Gray also had a big quarter for New York, knocking down a pair of threes off the bench.
For the Sun, Thomas continued to shine, adding four points to her total. Bonner also played well, scoring four points while playing her usually solid interior defense.
Natisha Hiedeman came off the bench and knocked down a 3-pointer.
Connecticut entered the locker room with a 37-28 halftime lead.
SUN CREATE DISTANCE
Connecticut emerged from the locker room with renewed energy, surging to a 55-37 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Jones scored six more points, including a pair of 3-pointers (more on that in a minute). Briann January had a big quarter, scoring five points, including a three of her own.
The Liberty at one point went 7:40 without a field goal. That’s not going to get it done against any team, let alone one of the best the WNBA has to offer.
MORE OF THE SAME
The Sun prevented the Liberty from ever making it a close game in the fourth quarter.
Jazmine Jones struggled for much of the game but scored five straight points late in the frame, making things relatively interesting. But the Sun kept their foot on the gas and wound up hitting the final buzzer with a 17-point advantage.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Jonquel Jones doing Jonquel Jones things.
UP NEXT
The Sun will return from the Olympic break Aug. 12 when they face the Seattle Storm in the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup exhibition game. The next regular season game will take place Aug. 15 when Connecticut visits the Dallas Wings.