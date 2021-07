NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s official Twitter account might have said it best.

“Kiké (Hernández) making plays faster than we can turn out highlights.”

That pretty much summed things up in the top of the sixth inning after the outfielder made his second diving play in as many innings in Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was deja vu after a similar play in the fifth.

Take a look:

Kiké making plays faster than we can turn out highlights. ? — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2021

Needless to say, the Red Sox are liking this new outfield alignment with Hernández in center.