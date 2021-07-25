Watch Highlights From Team USA’s stunning Olympics Loss To France

NESN Logo Sign In

Someone forgot to tell France that Team USA is unbeatable.

The French beat the Americans, 83-76, on Sunday to open group play at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA held an eight-point lead with four minutes to play, but France, led by Evan Fournier, wound up earning a comeback victory.

Fournier, who played the second half of last NBA season with the Boston Celtics, led all scorers with 28 points. Jrue Holiday, fresh off winning the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, paced the Americans with 18 points.

Obviously, Team USA will need to play far better than that if they want to win a fourth consecutive gold medal.

In all likelihood, the Americans now will have to win their next two games Iran and Czech Republic to advance to the medal round. They’ll face the Iranians on Wednesday.