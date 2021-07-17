NESN Logo Sign In

Despite their NBA alliance, Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka aren’t taking it easy on one another with Team USA.

The Boston Celtics head coach and C’s forward played an intense game of one-on-one at a recent practice in Las Vegas. Tatum and Udoka both are part of the USA Basketball squad and they’re preparing diligently for the Tokyo Olympics game.

Udoka seemed to play Tatum intensely but ultimately couldn’t stop the 23-year-old superstar. USA Basketball shared a video of their duel Saturday.

Although Tatum and Udoka were playing hard, this Instagram USA Basketball shared shows the former is enjoying himself with the latter and Team USA’s other coaches and players.

Tatum is dealing with knee soreness, which sidelined him for Tuesday’s Team USA vs. Argentina exhibition game.