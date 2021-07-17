Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka Play One-On-One At Team USA Practice

The intensity is there

by

Despite their NBA alliance, Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka aren’t taking it easy on one another with Team USA.

The Boston Celtics head coach and C’s forward played an intense game of one-on-one at a recent practice in Las Vegas. Tatum and Udoka both are part of the USA Basketball squad and they’re preparing diligently for the Tokyo Olympics game.

Udoka seemed to play Tatum intensely but ultimately couldn’t stop the 23-year-old superstar. USA Basketball shared a video of their duel Saturday.

Although Tatum and Udoka were playing hard, this Instagram USA Basketball shared shows the former is enjoying himself with the latter and Team USA’s other coaches and players.

Tatum is dealing with knee soreness, which sidelined him for Tuesday’s Team USA vs. Argentina exhibition game.

Judging by his performance against Udoka, he likely will be able to play at full-tilt in Tokyo.

More Celtics:

Jayson Tatum (Finally) Addresses Celtics’ Brad Stevens-Danny Ainge Shakeup

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
Previous Article

How Eduardo Rodriguez Tweaked Most-Trusted Pitch To Improve In 2021
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens (left) and forward Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Jayson Tatum (Finally) Addresses Celtics’ Brad Stevens-Danny Ainge Shakeup

Picked For You

Related