Watch Tom Brady Try To Improve Speed Rating For ‘Madden NFL 22’

Athletes across all sports will tell you there always is room for improvement.

Even when you’re the greatest of all time.

Tom Brady has reached mastery level of several skills, but speed certainly is not one of them. As some football fans will remember, it took the seven-time Super Bowl champion nearly 20 seasons to rack up 1,000 career rushing yards.

Brady’s slow pace has been reflected year in and year out with a low speed rating in “Madden.” With the release of the video game’s 2022 edition right around the corner, TB12 tried to boost that rating with some assistance from former teammate Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

I?m so happy I just throw the football for a living? #Madden22 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/WLeFwZocNY — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 29, 2021

Yeah, Brady probably is going to leave the running to the Buccaneers’ skill position players.