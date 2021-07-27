What Bill Belichick Had To Say About Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry

NESN Logo Sign In

Early in his first virtual news conference of training camp, Bill Belichick was asked about the statuses of Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry.

For both, he offered a similar variation of “no comment.”

Gilmore, the New England Patriots’ star cornerback, wants a new contract. Is there any progress on that front?

“Yeah, we’re not going to talk publicly about contracts,” Belichick replied.

How about Harry, the disappointing third-year receiver whose agent recently shared a public trade request?

“Not going to talk about contracts and personal situations,” Belichick said.

Belichick did confirm that Gilmore, who reported for camp last week after skipping voluntary spring workouts and mandatory minicamp, has been on site rehabbing the partially torn quad that ended his 2020 season. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was one of eight players placed on the active/physically unable to perform list last Thursday.