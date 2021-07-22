Patriots Place These Eight Players On Physically Unable To Perform List

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t huge news, but the Patriots on Thursday offered some information that signaled football almost is back.

New England placed eight players on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Players can be removed from the list at any time.

They are:

Byron Cowart, DT

Stephon Gilmore, CB

Terez Hall, LB

Dalton Keene, TE

Brandon King, ST

Devin Smith, WR

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Chase Winovich, OLB

There have been no reports on the severity of the ailments that landed each player on PUP. Patriots training camp is scheduled to begin July 28.

As for Gilmore, he reportedly reported to camp despite his ongoing contract dispute with New England. He suffered a quad injury at the end of last season.

It’s worth noting that Gilmore would be fined $50,000 per day for unexcused training camp absences.