What Went Through Jarren Duran’s Mind During Electric Trip Around Bases

We’ve seen flashes of Jarren Duran’s game-changing speed ever since the dynamic outfielder was called up to the big leagues a few weeks ago.

But on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, we saw it on full display.

It took Duran roughly 15 seconds to circle the bases on what was one of themost-exciting plays of the Red Sox’s season to date. The 24-year-old roped a fourth-inning gapper in the nightcap against the Blue Jays and was bound for an easy triple. But a slight bobble from Toronto center fielder George Springer allowed Duran to zip home and send the Fenway Faithful into a frenzy.

Speaking with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after Boston’s 4-1 win, Duran admitted he wasn’t sure he’d be able to go all the way around.

“I mean, as soon as I hit it I was hoping for three and then I look up and Febs (third base coach Carlos Febles) was waving me home,” Duran told Webster. “I was like, ‘I’m so gassed right now. I hope I can make it home.'”

Duran understandably was fired up after making it home safely on a head-first slide and acknowledged he might have been “a little too excited.”

How could you not be on a play like that?