Jarren Duran Robbed Of Inside-The-Park Homer, But Shows Insane Speed

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran deserved better Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Duran sent one into deep center field during the fourth inning, sprinted around the bases and beat a throw to the plate to send Fenway Park into a frenzy. Duran, however, had the play officially ruled a triple and an error by outfielder George Springer. Springer seemed to lose grip of the baseball while trying to pick it up.

And even though Red Sox fans probably can’t help but feel Duran was robbed, the play nevertheless showed his insane speed around the bases.

Check it out:

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Duran for his speed before the call-up, and he certainly showed it off Wednesday.