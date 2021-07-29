NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox played two very different games during Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After falling 4-1 in Game 1 — which was rescheduled from Tuesday night due to inclement weather — Boston’s bats came alive, resulting in a 4-1 victory against Blue Jays in Game 2.

And while the Red Sox offense was notably more productive in Game 2, one factor that stood out was Jarren Duran. The rookie, who briefly appeared in Game 1 when he struck out as a pinch-hitter for Michael Chavis in the bottom of the seventh, was the star in the nightcap.

Duran was responsible for driving in Boston’s second run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, then had a highlight-reel moment in the fourth when he was robbed of an inside-the-park home run that was scored as a triple and an error.

No matter how it was recorded, it still brought Kevin Plawecki in and Duran still was safe at home, and the hit still was good to put the Red Sox up 4-1. Duran said he didn’t mind the scoring decision and was just glad he could contribute to the team’s success.

“I was pumped,” Duran said over Zoom after the game. “I felt like I helped the team do something. It’s always a good moment to contribute to this amazing offense, so I was pumped. Maybe a little too excited, but you know, it happens.”

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck, who had a strong outing himself, was not surprised by Duran’s heroics on the base path.