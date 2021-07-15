NESN Logo Sign In

Yam Madar is coming into NBA Summer League without the promise of anything on the other end, but the Boston Celtics prospect isn’t expecting anything to come easy to him as he attempts to start his professional career in the States.

“I don’t know anything in my life that has come guaranteed,” Madar told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Every place I’m coming, I’m coming to work and coming to earn my place on the team. That’s something I know how to do. Working hard is something I know how to do.”

It was reported earlier this month the Israeli star, whom the Celtics drafted at No. 47 overall in 2020, would participate in Summer League. He told Himmelsbach he landed in Boston over the weekend and met Celtics personnel for the first time Tuesday.

There’s no guarantees for Madar, but even if he impresses the Celtics enough to earn a roster spot — which isn’t out of the cards as Boston attempts to plug a Kemba Walker-sized hole in the backcourt — he may return to his home country, anyway.

Madar lost a court battle regarding his contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv, his Israeli Premier League team, as noted by Himmelsbach. With one season left on his current deal, the two sides would need to come to terms on a buyout, a move that Madar has previously said could cost $700,000.

Entering his age-21 season, Madar has the potential to be a depth piece in a Celtics backcourt led by Marcus Smart and a slew of lesser-experienced players including Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters and Carsen Edwards.

And though earning a roster spot might take more than a standout performance in Las Vegas, Madar is ready to fight for it.