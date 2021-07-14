NESN Logo Sign In

The uncle of Zach Wilson is allowing fans to join his family affair .. provided they can afford to do so.

The New York Jet’s quarterback’s uncle, JetBlue founder David Neeleman, hatched an expensive plan for fans to join him in September for “Wilson Weekend,” according to its website. Neeleman will watch his nephew Josh Wilson compete in the Sept. 11 BYU versus Utah game, then travel aboard a chartered flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Charlotte, N.C., to watch Zach Wilson’s first NFL game, the Jets’ Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 12 at Bank of America Stadium.

Although Neeleman chartered the flight himself, fans can join him on a “a once in a lifetime opportunity” to watch Zach Wilson’s debut for prices as low as $599 to $799 per person. The package includes round-trip airfare, hotel rooms and transportation to and from Bank of America Stadium but not tickets to either the BYU-Utah or Jets-Panthers game.

The Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets haven’t named him their starter, as he’ll have to beat out James Morgan, Mike White and possibly a veteran signing for the starting job.

Nevertheless, Neeleman is pretty confident in Wilson’s chances of earning the gig in training camp, judging by his bullish move to charter a flight and sell seats before Jets training camp even starts.

It’s amazing the things people can do with love and money to burn.