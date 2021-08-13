Alex Verdugo Returns From Paternity List; Here’s When He’ll Join Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo apparently is a fan of grand entrances.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was moved to the paternity list Sunday when the team was in Toronto, and he made it to Los Angeles just minutes before the birth of his child. And when Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked for an update on Verdugo’s availability, he did it again.

“Alex just walked in,” Cora said. “He had to go through protocol, COVID and all that. The goal is for him to play with us tomorrow.”

The return of Verdugo could make a difference for a Red Sox team that had a season-low two hits against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. He has been on a hot streak lately with a .400 average, four doubles and a home run in seven games before taking leave.

The Red Sox are scheduled to host the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday.