Kyle Schwarber Will Have To Wait For Rehab Start With WooSox

Kyle Schwarber was set to make his first official appearance as a member of the Boston Red Sox organization on Thursday when he was slated to serve as the designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester.

But his debut will have to wait, as Thursday’s game between the WooSox and the Syracuse Mets was postponed due to weather.

During his pregame media availability, Red Sox manager Alex Cora seemed to indicate that Schwarber’s rehab assignment could be as short as the one game. Thursday’s postponement will be made up in a doubleheader Friday, but it’s unclear how Schwarber will factor in to that change.

Schwarber has not played since July 2 as he recovers from a hamstring strain. He hit 25 home runs in 72 games with the Washington Nationals this season.