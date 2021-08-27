NESN Logo Sign In

We’re starting to learn more about how the NBA will approach COVID-19 during the 2021-22 season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday offered new details on employees who will be subject to vaccination mandates. Basically, the vast majority of people involved with the league, other than players, must receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the season begins.

“Sources: Any NBA team, arena and personnel whose role involves interactions with players and referees will be required to be fully vaccinated to have in-person interactions for the 2021-22 season — including coaches, front office and medical/equipment staff,” Charania reported via Twitter.

We likely will learn more about the NBA’s COVID-19/vaccine requirements in the coming days.

Additionally, multiple teams already have enforced vaccine mandates, and multiple venues — including TD Garden — are preparing to mandate the wearing of protective masks.

The NBA season begins Oct. 19.