Members of the Boston Bruins organization are about to have a busy wedding season.

Next up? Charlie Coyle and Danielle Hooper.

The Bruins center on Sunday announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Danielle Hooper via Instagram after proposing in Nantucket.

“We are locked in,” Coyle captioned a collection of photos of him popping the question. “Can’t wait to marry this girl.”

Hooper, crowned Miss Minnesota USA in 2013, took to her own Instagram to share the excitement.

“Three and a half years ago he asked me to be his girlfriend with the very eloquent line, ‘So when people ask me who you are, can I tell them you’re my girlfriend?'” Hooper wrote. “Fortunately, ‘Will you marry me?’ is kind of a standard line so yesterday went a little more smoothly. For me, it was the easiest ‘yes’ ever. I?m so unbelievably happy to be your fiancé, and I can?t wait to be your wife!”