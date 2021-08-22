Red Sox, Orioles To (Finally) Play In 2022 MLB Little League Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are going to Williamsport. Hopefully, for real this time.

Major League Baseball and Little League International on Sunday announced the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are the next two teams slated to play in the 2022 “MLB Little League Classic,” making up for 2020 when the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to take part in one of MLB’s latest traditions that directly connects Major League players with the game’s next generation of potential stars,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in the league’s release.

“Playing the Orioles at Historic Bowman Field is an honor and we are looking forward to deepening the connection between today’s youth and America’s pastime.”

Next season we?re taking on the O?s in the MLB #LittleLeagueClassic in Williamsport, PA!



? Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 pic.twitter.com/v3zaojfbqf — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2021

The Classic will be a home game for Baltimore, to be played on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. It will serve as the evening’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast on ESPN.

Hopefully they’ll be playing in front of the local little league team representing New England next year.