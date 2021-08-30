NESN Logo Sign In

Bryson DeChambeau had his chances — a lot of them — and couldn’t come through when it mattered Sunday. The big golfer’s near-miss likely prompted a few sighs of relief at sportsbooks.

DeChambeau came as close as you could come to winning a PGA Tour event without winning, eventually being outlasted by Patrick Cantlay on the sixth playoff hole of the BMW Championship at Canes Valley Golf Club in Maryland.

While DeChambeau didn’t enter the FedEx Cup playoff tournament in the finest of fashion, it’s not entirely shocking he was around at the end. He’s still one of the best players in the world, and the playoff tournament produced a 69-man field.

Unsurprisingly, many bettors jumped and jumped fast when they saw DraftKings Sportsbook lay the 2020 U.S. Open champion at 35-1 to win the tournament early last week.

When the tournament teed off Thursday morning, DeChambeau was responsible for the highest amount of money bet (9 percent) and the most tickets (6 percent), per DraftKings Sportsbook. In a vacuum, those numbers might seem small, but again, they led the field, and that’s still some pretty extreme exposure for the No. 6-ranked golfer in the world.

Everyone waking up this morning and realizing that DraftKings is laying a 35/1 on Bryson pic.twitter.com/PNjOA7Xe9Y — Brian Kirschner (@BrianKirschner_) August 24, 2021

It?s not even 8am and I think Bryson at 35/1 on DraftKings might be the most bet outright of the season.



Books will not recover if everyone wins on this. — Brian Kirschner (@BrianKirschner_) August 24, 2021

The DraftKings number was pretty high, but they certainly wouldn’t have been the only ones taking a hit had DeChambeau cashed in himself. FanDuel had him at 20-1, and the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas started him off at 25-1 to open the week, which is the same number it had on Cantlay.