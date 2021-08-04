Celtics Reportedly Among Teams Interested In Free Agent Danny Green

The veteran averaged 9.5 points per game last season

by

The Boston Celtics did a whole lot of nothing over the first two days of NBA free agency, but reportedly remain interested in multiple players.

One of those players: veteran forward Danny Green, according to the co-host of his own podcast.

Check out this excerpt from from a column published Tuesday by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

As of midday Tuesday, the 76ers and Danny Green were nowhere close to a deal that would keep him with the team.

This comes after both sides had spoken multiple times over a 24-hour span, according to Green’s “Inside The Green Room” co-host Harrison Sanford.

Sanford said representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans have reached out to the Sixers free-agent small forward. He also noted that Green knows new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer stemming from their days as San Antonio Spurs.

Green is a player with playoff experience (three-time NBA champion), strong defense and an above-average 3-point shot. He would be a solid addition for the Celtics, albeit it one that wouldn’t get Boston any closer to being a contender in the Eastern Conference.

The 34-year-old last season averaged 9.5 points per game for the Philadelphia 76ers while shooting 41 percent from long distance.

