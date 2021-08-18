Chris Bassitt Update: Latest On A’s Pitcher After Liner To Head

NESN Logo Sign In

A scary scene unfolded Tuesday night in Chicago, but the good news is it appears Chris Bassitt is going to be fine.

The Oakland Athletics pitcher was sent to the hospital after a rocket of a comebacker drilled him in the face. Of course, that’s the type of injury that can threaten not only a career but also have a potential long-term impact.

But according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, there are some positive updates on the 32-year-old.

“News is encouraging on A’s ace Chris Bassitt,” Heyman tweeted Wednesday. “After being hit in the face with a liner last night he sustained a fractured cheekbone and maxilla (upper jawbone). Surgery will be in 3-5 days after swelling subsides. All other scans are clean. Most vitally: Vision is 20-20.”

Not an ideal circumstance, but the fact that Bassitt has his vision and the other scans are clean is extremely encouraging.

It’s unclear what a timetable will be for Bassitt to potentially return, but that obviously is not of chief importance here.