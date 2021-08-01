NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard not to get hyped up listening to Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher is working hard to return to the mound during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester. In a five-inning start Saturday for the WooSox, he was hit around a bit, but expressed that it felt like his “first real day of work” since before the injury.

The progress has him so eager to continue throwing, he’s excited to hop on a bus to Scranton, Penn. for his first minor league road trip in more than 10 years, despite having already earned a $145 million contract.

“He’s going and he’s going to go pitch that one, we’ll readdress the situation after that but he’s getting close; he is getting close,” manager Alex Cora said of Sale traveling with Worcester for another start next week. “I actually spoke to (director of sports medicine service and head athletic trainer) Brad (Pearson) a little bit about yesterday. Brad, he said, ‘He got hit hard in the fourth inning. I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s human. You know?’ That’s part of being a big leaguer, right? Being a pitcher? I talked to (pitching coordinator) Chris (Mears) this morning, going into it, and I read some quotes, he felt like it was a regular start. Like there was no limits.”

Sale felt good after the outing Saturday. Based on his current schedule, Sale should make his next outing Thursday with Worcester in what could be his final rehab start before joining the big leaguers.

“Today, he felt great,” Cora said. “So he’ll get on the bus, he’ll pitch and then we’ll see where it takes us but he’s getting close.”