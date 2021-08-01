NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday took a blow to their 2021 draft class when second-round pick Jud Fabian announced he would return for another season at the University of Florida. On Sunday, they made up for the loss by reaching agreements with three other selections.

Paul Toboni, the team’s director of amateur scouting, announced that catcher Nathan Hickey, first baseman Niko Kavadas and right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero signed contracts and will report to Fort Myers, Fla.

Hickey, a fifth-round pick, led Florida with a .317 batting average last season, hitting 15 doubles with nine home urns and 50 RBIs.

Kavadas was drafted in the 11th round. He broke the single-season home run record at Notre Dame with 22 in 2021, and his .767 slugging percentage ranked second all-time in program history. His 46 career homers rank second in Notre Dame history.

Guerrero, a 17th-rounder, finished the 2021 season with a 3.72 ERA, posting 95 strikeouts through 58 innings.

The Red Sox have now inked deals with 16 of their 20 draft picks. Aside from Fabian, 12th-round pick Zach Ehrhard, 15th-round pick Payton Green and 20th-rounder Josh Hood still haven’t signed.