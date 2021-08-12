Chris Sale Offered To Pay For Extra Night For WooSox At Team Hotel

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale will do whatever it takes to win, including offering to pay for a whole team of minor leaguers to stay an extra night in a hotel.

The Red Sox pitcher had been rehabbing with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, and even rode the bus with the WooSox to Scranton to make his final start before officially being named Saturday’s starter against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The WooSox were set to leave Tuesday for their series against the Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, but Sale made his case for the team to leave a day earlier.

“The guys were like, ‘Our Tuesday record is not the best. We get off the bus and we’re dog tired,'” Sale told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I said, ‘Let me see what I can do — but we better freaking win'” if the team left a day earlier.”

Sale offered to pay for everyone to stay the extra night, but he was not taken up on that. He did, however, successfully get the team to leave Monday.

The WooSox also ended up beating Scranton, 7-2.

The magic of Sale, we guess.