The Connecticut Sun bounced back from their Commissioner’s Cup loss with a dominant 80-59 win over the Wings on Sunday during a matinee in Dallas.

Using one of their signature 3-and-D performances, they contained Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who led the game with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Despite her scoring, Dallas couldn’t do anything about the clinic put on by Connecticut’s starters, who seem to have shaken off any rust from the Olympic break.

Jonquel Jones led the Sun with a double-double, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Brionna Jones’ balanced performance added 16 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals and DeWanna Bonner (14 points) and Jasmine Thomas (12 points) rounded out their double-digit scoring.

Briann January led Connecticut with five of its collective 19 assists.

With the win, Connecticut improves to 15-6 on the season, remaining atop the Eastern Conference.

