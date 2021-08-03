Garrett Richards Looks To Get Red Sox Back In Win Column Vs. Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to break out their recent slump Tuesday night.

Boston opens a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on the road after losing its last four games, including a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox have not lost five straight games at any point so far in 2021 and look to keep it that way as they send Garrett Richards to the hill.

