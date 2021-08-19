NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens’ upward move with Boston Celtics hasn’t cost him his sense of humor.

The Celtics president of basketball operations delivered a killer one-liner Thursday during a video press conference. A reporter asked Stevens whether the Celtics now are better than they were at the end of last season. Stevens’ deadpan response is comedic gold.

“Obviously we improved our coaching and added some good players,” he said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Brad Stevens comparing this year?s team to last year: ?Obviously we improved our coaching and added some good players.?



Wonder how last year?s coach would feel about that shade. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 19, 2021

Stevens, as you might remember, was Boston’s head coach between 2013 and June 2, when he stepped up to replace the retiring Danny Ainge as Celtics president. Stevens hired Ime Udoka as head coach weeks later and also has reshaped Boston’s roster with a host of personnel moves.

With training camp just over the horizon, Stevens believes the Celtics now are in a good place.

“We want to be a good basketball team. I think we’re in a good position from the big picture standpoint,” he said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith.