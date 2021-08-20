How Cam Newton, Mac Jones Performed For Patriots Vs. Eagles

NESN Logo Sign In

Round 2 of the New England Patriots’ quarterback competition took place Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Here’s a look at how Cam Newton and Mac Jones both fared in the Patriots’ preseason matchup with the Eagles:

CAM NEWTON

Three series

8 of 9, 103 yards, touchdown, 151.4 passer rating

Perhaps Newton didn’t like being derided as a “checkdown king” this week. After a brief opening drive, set up by a Jalen Mills fumble recovery, that consisted of two Damien Harris carries, the veteran QB came out firing.

Newton’s first three pass attempts traveled 18, 19 and 10 yards in the air, resulting in first downs to Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Meyers.

Newton’s next five throws targeted running backs closer to the line of scrimmage, but he showed impressive maneuverability within the pocket on those, stepping up to avoid onrushing defenders.

After consecutive completions to James White (8 yards) and Sony Michel (7 yards, 4 yards) followed by three straight handoffs, Newton ended his evening with a strike to Jakobi Meyers, who found a weak spot in Philadelphia’s zone and booked it down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.