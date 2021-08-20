Patriots’ Studs, Duds From Preseason Week 2 Blowout Win Over Eagles

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots blew the doors off a shorthanded Philadelphia Eagles team Thursday night, racing to a 35-0 win in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Here are our winners and losers from that lopsided victory:

STUDS

QB Cam Newton

Though he was working against second-string defenders with Philadelphia resting most of its starters, Newton put on one of his best passing performances as a Patriot, going 8-for-9 for 103 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 11.4 yards per attempt. His passer rating: 151.4. Newton also was the only QB to take reps with the starting offensive line.

QB Mac Jones

Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 143 yards and led touchdown drives of 91, 75 and 70 yards while playing behind New England’s backup O-line. Drops by N’Keal Harry and Devin Asiasi diminished his final stat line, but this was another promising outing for New England’s QB of the future. For a more detailed breakdown of how both signal-callers fared, click here.

OLB Matt Judon

Judon has been everything the Patriots could have hoped for this preseason. Last week against Washington, he had a run stuff, a QB hit and a nice play in coverage in 12 defensive snaps. In a similarly brief cameo Thursday night, he had a forced fumble that set up New England’s first touchdown, another run stuff and a QB pressure. Simply put, he’s been dominant.