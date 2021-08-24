How Much Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Patriots Will See In Preseason Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Generally, the final preseason game features few, if any, regulars. But with just three games on the August slate this season, that is likely to change.

As such, Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Giants is looking like it will feature a healthy amount of regulars.

The two sides will have joint practices against one another this week before playing Sunday in the Meadowlands. The Giants expect to send out their top quarterback, Daniel Jones, for at least part of the game.

“This week we?ll treat more as the dress rehearsal for the regular season,” Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday, via SNY. “My expectations at this point would be for Daniel to play at least the first half and decide what we do coming out of halftime later in the week.”

Perhaps of more note is the status of Saquon Barkley, who had his 2020 season cut short due to an ACL tear. He’s been ramping up his workload in training camp, but has yet to appear in a preseason game.

Could Sunday be the day that changes?

“I’d say that’s not decided yet,” Judge explained. “We’re going to talk with the medical team. The priority will be to continue ramping him up and doing more and more.?