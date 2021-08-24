ESPN Believes This Patriots Player Is On Hot Seat Heading Into Season

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN seems to believe the leash is short on the Patriots’ current starting quarterback.

While Cam Newton has yet to refer to himself as QB1 in New England, his coaches have made it clear that the job presently belongs to him. That said, ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss believes Newton is on the hot seat as we shift closer to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

“Since the Patriots selected Mac Jones No. 15 overall, it has been more a matter of when rather than if Jones becomes the starting QB,” Reiss wrote. “If Newton can turn a full offseason in the Patriots’ system into better on-field results during the regular season, he could hold off the passing of the torch until 2022. The pressure is on.”

Newton’s seat potentially has become warmer this week. The veteran signal-caller is unable to be with the Patriots until Thursday due to a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding.” Newton’s absence could create more opportunities for Jones, who has by and large impressed in training camp and the preseason.

Jones, Newton and the Patriots will have their last dress rehearsal Sunday when they visit the New York Giants for their preseason finale.