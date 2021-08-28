Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream: How To Watch Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Jake Paul finally meet his match?

We’re about to find out.

The YouTube star is 3-0 in his pro fighting career after beating quite the cast of characters, most recently Ben Askren. But, now, he’s facing perhaps his stiffest competition, as he’s set to face Tyron Woodley on Sunday night.

Paul has proven to be a legit fighter, as evidenced by his defeat of Askren, but Woodley absolutely has the ability to hand Paul his first defeat — though the odds are stacked against him.

Here’s how to watch Paul vs. Woodley:

Date: Sunday, August 29th

Time: Undercard begins at 8 p.m. ET; Main Event expected to begin around midnight ET

Stream: Showtime PPV (purchase here) | FITE.com PPV (purchase here)