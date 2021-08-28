NFL Rumors: Jaguars Finally Trade Gardner Minshew, Send QB To Eagles

NESN Logo Sign In

It has seemed for so, so long that the Jacksonville Jaguars would trade Gardner Minshew. They’ve finally done it.

The Jaguars are trading the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“The 6th rounder can become a fifth rounder for the Jaguars if Minshew plays 50 percent in 3 games,” Rapoport noted. “For the Eagles, they considered spending a late-rounder on a QB this year. Instead, they use a late-rounder next year on a QB with starting experience.”

Entering the offseason, it felt like there was basically zero shot of Minshew starting this season with the Jaguars. That feeling only furthered when Jacksonville made the unsurprising move of drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, while also adding a capable backup in C.J. Beathard.

Minshew has a healthy amount of starting experience, but has been erratic throughout his career, and too often displayed the bad side of his game more periodically than the good. Now, he goes to an Eagles team that is banking on Jalen Hurts holding on to the starting job all season, while having a high-end backup in Joe Flacco.

In short, Minshew needs a few breaks to go his way if he wants another opportunity to prove he can hack it as a starting quarterback in the NFL.