The Boston Red Sox were busy Tuesday morning.

With the recent acquisition of Travis Shaw and the return of reliever Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 related injured list, Boston optioned both Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the roster.

Boston also designated pitcher Matt Andriese for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, and recalled pitcher Tanner Houck from Triple-A Worcester to be the squad’s 27th member its doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

