Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

The Reds and Blues meet in an early season heavyweight clash

Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to make a statement at the other’s expense.

The teams will meet Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 3 game. Liverpool and Chelsea both won their opening two games, and the winner of this matchup will announce itself as one of the teams to beat in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

These stats suggest this will be an interesting clash of styles: The Reds attempted a league-high 46 shots in its first two games, while the Blues allowed a league-low 10 shots in its opening two games. Something will have to give, right?

Here’s when and how to watch the game:

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC | UNIVERSO
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

