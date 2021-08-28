Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to make a statement at the other’s expense.

The teams will meet Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 3 game. Liverpool and Chelsea both won their opening two games, and the winner of this matchup will announce itself as one of the teams to beat in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

These stats suggest this will be an interesting clash of styles: The Reds attempted a league-high 46 shots in its first two games, while the Blues allowed a league-low 10 shots in its opening two games. Something will have to give, right?

Here’s when and how to watch the game:

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | UNIVERSO

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock