NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Potential Celtics Target, Agrees To Join Bulls

Lonzo Ball has agreed to join the Chicago Bulls, according to reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal reportedly is worth four years and $85 million.

Charania reported the Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for the point guard.

The Boston Celtics were among teams rumored to be interested in Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Ball, 23, has averaged 11.7 points and 6.4 assists in his four year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 14.6 points on 41.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from long range, all of which were career highs, during the 2020-21 season in New Orleans.