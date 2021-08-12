Mac Jones, Cam Newton Reportedly Both Will Play In Patriots Preseason Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ quarterback competition thus far has been viewed only by players, coaches and media members at training camp.

However, all fans will get a look under the hood Thursday night.

Mac Jones and Cam Newton both are expected to play at Gillette Stadium in New England’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Bill Belichick’s planned usage for both players remains unclear.

Here’s Reiss’s report:

Lots to look forward to tonight: Cam/Mac expected to play…Mac retires No. 50 in place of new number (stay tuned)…revamped front-7 with free-agent import Matt Judon fired up for debut ("every time I step on the field it's a gift")…can rookie K Quinn Nordin maintain momentum? — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2021

In all likelihood, Newton will start the game, with Jones taking over thereafter and Brian Hoyer finishing it off. The preseason matchup also will provide a look at Jones in whatever his official number will be. The first-round pick has worn No. 50 throughout the offseason.

The Patriots and Washington will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.