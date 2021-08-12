Takeaways From Patriots’ Unveiling Of Unofficial Depth Chart

— The wide receiver position feels like the area most subject to change. It seems like Nelson Agholor has been slipping after a hot start to camp, and one would have to think Kendrick Bourne is firmly in the mix for one of the starting wideout roles. Preseason games will help dictate this.

— We have no idea why Jakobi Meyers is listed as a backup running back, but it’s good for a chuckle. Perhaps they meant to put Jakob Johnson on there, as he’s the Patriots’ lone fullback, also plays on special teams and is not listed elsewhere on the depth chart, but he’s a near-lock to make the roster.

— Rhamondre Stevenson getting listed as a third-string back is unsurprising since he’s a rookie, but that’s likely where he’ll be given New England’s propensity for redshirting rookie running backs. More importantly, he hasn’t impressed Ivan Fears during camp.

Defense

Patriots unofficial defensive depth chart

— The biggest question mark is the backups to Stephon Gilmore at the right side cornerback position. Jalen Mills probably is the favorite, but you could argue Joejuan Williams and Michael Jackson Sr. are the next ones up instead of Dee Virgin, who figures to be more involved on special teams. With Gilmore’s health (and contract situation) uncertain, this is a key battle to watch unfold during preseason games.

— Christian Barmore should be higher than a third-string defensive lineman. The second-round pick is dealing with a toe injury, but he has been a noticeable player during camp and is building an early case to be a Day 1 contributor. He obviously has to outplay some of the veterans, but he’s doing that so far.

— The biggest thing to watch with the defense, which is what makes this particular section of the depth chart so unscientific, is where all the pieces fit. It’s clear Belichick values versatility, and a bulk of these players aren’t going to get shoehorned into just one role. The Patriots could move Matt Judon around, as well as Kyle Dugger. Ultimately, there are options.

Patriots unofficial special teams depth chart

— Few surprises here. Nick Folk has been injured and missing time during camp, which has allowed for Quinn Nordin to show out early on. It’s Folk’s job to lose after the way he played last season, but Nordin is building a solid case for himself in the interim.