Takeaways From Patriots’ Unveiling Of Unofficial Depth Chart

We’ll preface this entire exercise by saying sweeping conclusions should not be made about the New England Patriots based on their unofficial depth chart.
That’s not only because things can change quickly, but also because we’re just a couple weeks into camp and about to see the first game action Thursday.
But, nevertheless, some takeaways can be made from where the team lists guys ahead of the first preseason contest. And while the Patriots’ depth chart, which was posted Wednesday, doesn’t feature many surprises, there are a few things to make note of.
Let’s dive in.
Offense
— One thing we’ll note right off the bat is that for open position battles, rookies generally are listed down the depth chart, even if it seems like they have the inside track in training camp. That’s why you can see someone like Tre Nixon behind Matthew Slater, he of one career reception in 13 years, at the wide receiver position.
— Bill Belichick has repeated time and time again that Cam Newton is the Patriots’ starting quarterback. That unsurprisingly is reflected here.
— The wide receiver position feels like the area most subject to change. It seems like Nelson Agholor has been slipping after a hot start to camp, and one would have to think Kendrick Bourne is firmly in the mix for one of the starting wideout roles. Preseason games will help dictate this.
— We have no idea why Jakobi Meyers is listed as a backup running back, but it’s good for a chuckle. Perhaps they meant to put Jakob Johnson on there, as he’s the Patriots’ lone fullback, also plays on special teams and is not listed elsewhere on the depth chart, but he’s a near-lock to make the roster.
— Rhamondre Stevenson getting listed as a third-string back is unsurprising since he’s a rookie, but that’s likely where he’ll be given New England’s propensity for redshirting rookie running backs. More importantly, he hasn’t impressed Ivan Fears during camp.
Defense
— The biggest question mark is the backups to Stephon Gilmore at the right side cornerback position. Jalen Mills probably is the favorite, but you could argue Joejuan Williams and Michael Jackson Sr. are the next ones up instead of Dee Virgin, who figures to be more involved on special teams. With Gilmore’s health (and contract situation) uncertain, this is a key battle to watch unfold during preseason games.
— Christian Barmore should be higher than a third-string defensive lineman. The second-round pick is dealing with a toe injury, but he has been a noticeable player during camp and is building an early case to be a Day 1 contributor. He obviously has to outplay some of the veterans, but he’s doing that so far.
— The biggest thing to watch with the defense, which is what makes this particular section of the depth chart so unscientific, is where all the pieces fit. It’s clear Belichick values versatility, and a bulk of these players aren’t going to get shoehorned into just one role. The Patriots could move Matt Judon around, as well as Kyle Dugger. Ultimately, there are options.
— Few surprises here. Nick Folk has been injured and missing time during camp, which has allowed for Quinn Nordin to show out early on. It’s Folk’s job to lose after the way he played last season, but Nordin is building a solid case for himself in the interim.