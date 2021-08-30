Matt Judon Jokes About Helping Patriots Teammate Josh Uche Develop

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Judon, like many others within the Patriots organization, seems to believe the sky is the limit for Josh Uche.

Uche capped off his excellent preseason with a strong performance Sunday against the Giants. The second-year linebacker sacked New York quarterback Daniel Jones on New England’s first defensive series of the game and added three more pressures later in the contest. It was par for the course for Uche, who’s been one of the Patriots’ top performers dating back to minicamp.

The 2020 second-round pick is poised for a sizable Year 2 leap and he might have some of his fellow Patriots to thank for helping to put him in a position to break out. One of those teammates, Matt Judon, joked Sunday about how much Uche has used him as a resource this spring and summer.

“Shoot, probably too much man,” Judon told reporters after New England’s 22-20 win, per a team-provided transcript. “If I keep teaching him, I’m going to be up out of here looking for a new team.”

Judon went on to explain how valuable Uche can be to the Patriots defense.

“…But I think he’s just progressing and he’s coming into his own player with just how many positions he plays on the football field,” Judon told reporters. “We can line him up inside, we can line him up outside, we can line him up off the ball. As he gets more reps, and repetitions and looks, and different schemes and stuff, I think he’s just going to continue to grow and continue to be a good player. But I don’t think I have anything to do with that, I think it’s all him. He puts in the time and the effort, and he’s reaping the benefits.”

Ironically enough, Uche potentially could become a player very similar to Judon should his upward trajectory stay on course.