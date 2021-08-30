Patriots’ Studs, Duds From Win Over Giants In Final Preseason Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots closed out the 2021 preseason Sunday night with a 22-20 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

As the Patriots turn the page to cutdown day (Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET), here’s a look at a few players who stood out against the Giants and a few others who struggled:

STUDS

QB Mac Jones

Another efficient performance from the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Jones went 10-of-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown across six series — averaging a preseason-best 11.1 yards per attempt — and opened the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives. But Cam Newton (2 of 5, 10 yards, interception) took every snap with New England’s starting offense for the second consecutive week. Who will start Week 1? Bill Belichick said postgame he has yet to make that decision.

LB Josh Uche

After dominating in Thursday’s joint practice, Uche maintained that momentum Sunday night. The young linebacker capped the Patriots’ first defensive series by sacking Daniel Jones and went on to register at least three additional pressures. Uche, a Year 2 breakout candidate, also fared well as a run defender.

Reminder – Josh Uche was #2 among rookies in Pass Rush Grade in 2020.



Only Chase Young was better.pic.twitter.com/SSFHbQvglW — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) August 29, 2021

DT Christian Barmore

Barmore will enter his rookie season with high expectations after a thoroughly impressive summer. The second-round draft pick continued to run with the starting defense and, like Uche, was involved in multiple impact plays as a pass rusher and run defender. The Patriots’ entire first-team front seven did a number on the Giants’ offensive line, with five different players

DB D’Angelo Ross

Entering the day as a roster long shot, Ross surprisingly got the start at slot cornerback with Jonathan Jones sidelined. He later transitioned to safety and pulled down an interception on third-and-goal from the 6-inch line.