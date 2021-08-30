Jones — who also took four sacks, was flagged for delay of game and criticized himself postgame for holding the ball too long — was asked whether he believes he’s done enough to earn the starting job.

“I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities to play,” the 22-year-old replied, “and I can improve on everything that I want to improve on. So I think just learning from (Brian) Hoyer, Cam, Jarrett (Stidham) — anybody I can. Just listening to Josh (McDaniels) and his coaching. There’s a lot of work to do, but I think I’ve made progress. But honestly, the only thing that matters is today. Then tomorrow, I’ll focus on tomorrow. But I think the past is the past, and we’re kind of moving on to the new season here.”

Regardless of who Belichick tabs to start against Miami in two weeks, Jones said he “learned at a young age (to) just prepare like the starter.” Belichick also has not ruled out using both quarterbacks as part of the same game plan.

“You don’t have to be the starter, but prepare, get in your routine,” Jones said. That’s something that Coach talked about today — ‘Hey, we’re going to be in this stadium again (when the Patriots visit the Jets in Week 2), just get in your routine.’ And that’s kind of what I did, just eat the same thing I eat every game day, kind of go about my business how I would. Then you kind of get into your routine, and that’s how you can get into the flow.”

Over his three preseason appearances, Jones completed 69.2 percent of his passes (36 of 52) for 388 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, posting a passer rating of 97.3 and a yards-per-attempt average of 7.5.

Newton completed 14 of 21 passes in the preseason (66.7 percent), throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown with one interception, an 85.8 passer rating and a 7.7 yards-per-attempt average. He went 2-for-5 for 10 yards with a pick in two series of action against New York.

Jones said Newton, a former NFL MVP, has been a “great teammate” and “big mentor” for him.

“There’s no bad business in our quarterback room,” Jones said. “We’re all trying to help each other. And obviously, I played in college last year and I’ve never played in the NFL. So I’m here to learn from Josh, from Cam, from Hoyer, from everybody. They’ve seen a lot of football — whether they played or was a backup, they’ve seen a lot of NFL football, and they’ve been a great help to me.