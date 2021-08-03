NBA Rumors: Semi Ojeleye Leaves Celtics, Agrees To Deal With Bucks

Semi Ojeleye reportedly is leaving the Boston Celtics.
Ojeleye, who spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, agreed to join the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ojeleye, 26, was a second round pick by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played in 254 games with the Celtics throughout the past four seasons.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound forward was predominantly a fixture off the Boston bench, but started 15 games during the 2020-21 season due to injuries, COVID-19 complications, etc.
Ojeleye played a career-high 17 minutes per game last season and averaged a career best 4.6 points per game.