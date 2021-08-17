NFL Fans On Twitter Cannot Get Over Travis Kelce’s New Look

NESN Logo Sign In

Training camp offers NFL players an opportunity to get back in the swing of things and/or make their case for a roster spot.

Travis Kelce currently is knocking the rust off in Kansas City, but the Chiefs tight end also is using this portion of the campaign to test drive a new look.

Kelce recently showed up to Chiefs camp without a beard, something he’s sported throughout his ascension into becoming one of the league’s top tight ends. As you might imagine, a clean-shaven Kelce prompted a slew of reactions on social media.

Travis Kelce out here looking like a LinkedIn profile pic pic.twitter.com/dOOwqhn9ZU — Jerryatric Millennial (@BostonJerry) August 17, 2021

Travis Kelce is a good reminder/cautionary tale to never, ever shave your beard. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 17, 2021

Travis Kelce looks like Will Ferrell if Will Ferrell was playing Travis Kelce in a movie pic.twitter.com/b6R2TuZ7dg — Dylan Lowe (@DylanLoweNFL) August 17, 2021

Nahhhhhh Travis Kelce hired a athletic body double.



Mans didn't want to practice today. he will be back tomorrow with a normal beard talking bout how wild it grows? https://t.co/88DywEbBmK — JAYTEE (@210Sooner) August 17, 2021

travis kelce looks like a whole different person oh my god — nicole | christen press olympic medalist! (@CHRlSTENS) August 17, 2021

The six-time Pro Bowl selection evidently caught wind of his shaved face not going over well among football fans. And as the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Whether he has a beard or not, it’s safe to assume Kelce once again will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.