NFL Fans On Twitter Cannot Get Over Travis Kelce’s New Look

Training camp offers NFL players an opportunity to get back in the swing of things and/or make their case for a roster spot.
Travis Kelce currently is knocking the rust off in Kansas City, but the Chiefs tight end also is using this portion of the campaign to test drive a new look.
Kelce recently showed up to Chiefs camp without a beard, something he’s sported throughout his ascension into becoming one of the league’s top tight ends. As you might imagine, a clean-shaven Kelce prompted a slew of reactions on social media.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection evidently caught wind of his shaved face not going over well among football fans. And as the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Whether he has a beard or not, it’s safe to assume Kelce once again will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.